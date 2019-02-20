DACA Recipient Slams Democrats, Says They Threw ‘Dreamers’ Under The Bus

WATCH:

DACA recipient Hilario Yanez invited The Daily Caller to shadow him as he walked around the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to meet with elected officials. He wants more discussion on the future of those who have DACA status.

Yanez who is known for being a pro-Trump, pro-wall Dreamer says he had a hard time setting up appointments with Democrats during the border budget negotiations, but says he was able to get a few Republican congressman to hear him out, including Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, who allowed the Caller to sit in for the meeting.

“Democrats threw us under the bus and they’re using us as a 2020 issue and that’s very disappointing,” said Yanez.

The federal budget deal didn’t include anything for those protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, despite Republicans signaling they would be willing to include protections for the “Dreamers” in exchange for the full amount needed for President Donald Trump’s planned border wall.

Yanez says he’s not happy with the way Democrats handled the border wall negotiations; he says it shows Democratic politicians aren’t serious about helping “Dreamers.” (RELATED: Walls Across America: the Clintons Live Behind a Massive Wall) .

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

