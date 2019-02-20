Duke, Virginia And Gonzaga Have A Combined Record Of 68-3 Against Everybody Else

One stat shows the absurd domination of Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga this college basketball season.

ESPN’s Paul Sabin pointed out on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the three programs are a combined 68-3 against the rest of the country.

Duke, Virginia, and Gonzaga are 68-3 against the rest of the country. Of those 68 wins, only 5 were by 5 points or less, and 4 of those 5 were on the road. Only UNC, Tennessee, and Syracuse have a victory over the trio this season. https://t.co/Ly5rkH7BlJ — Paul Sabin (@SabinAnalytics) February 19, 2019

That is just a wild stat. There’s no other way to sum it up. It’s even crazier when you factor in Gonzaga beat Duke earlier in the season, and the Blue Devils have beaten the Cavaliers twice this season. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

The three teams are borderline unbeatable outside of playing each other. It just shows the insane talent gap in the sport right now.

Personally, I still think Duke is the cream of the crop right now. Yes, they lost to Gonzaga, but that was super early in the season.

The Blue Devils are a young team. Young teams need a bit of time to grow. I’m sure if they played again today, the outcome would be extremely different.

When Coach K’s guys are playing at the top of their game, they are capable of blowing out anybody. Look no further than what they did to Kentucky if you doubt my assertion.

We’ll also get another great look at Duke tonight when they play North Carolina. It should be an outstanding game, and you know that I’ll be watching.

