Eric Swalwell Tweets Picture Of Himself Bypassing Trump Tower For Coffee, Twitter Makes Him Pay

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell snapped a photo of himself Wednesday “walking to an alternative” to Trump Tower for the coffee he sought on a cold, snowy day in New York City.

Then he posted it to Twitter, and the snowstorm really erupted.

“It’s snowing in #NewYork,” Swalwell tweeted. “I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative.”

It’s snowing in #NewYork. I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative. pic.twitter.com/RLb0tAy2yT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019

Predictably, Twitter users far and wide felt compelled to poke fun at the California congressman. Brooklyn writer and conservative activist Stephen Miller even managed to goad Swalwell into a response:

Asshole tourists who stop on the sidewalk to take selfies especially in the snow is why New Yorkers hate you. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2019

Actually a few of them asked for a selfie. What do you say to them? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019

We’re just happy you’re safe after your tour of service sir. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2019

Plenty of others joined in the fun. (RELATED: Countless Triggered Twitter Randos ‘Literally Shaking’ Over Beto Loss)

There’s multiple places to get coffee every block in Manhattan, you tiresome chud — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 20, 2019

Please. It’s New York, there are coffee shops everywhere. You just wanted to post about Trump and be dramatic. Sad! — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 20, 2019

For your immense valor, we are awarding you The Medal of Honor. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) February 20, 2019

Advice…

Take the high road and Tweet positive thoughts.

Avoid petty, negative comments. — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) February 20, 2019

Where will you possibly find coffee in New York City? pic.twitter.com/kcecq5dcSx — Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) February 20, 2019

First world problem. So silly, showy and petty???? — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 20, 2019

Everyone in America right now????pic.twitter.com/c8Sxl0rDvl — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 20, 2019

I love that this information somehow requires a selfie ???? Here’s me not drinking the President’s coffee: pic.twitter.com/hjNo6eYoYY — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 20, 2019

