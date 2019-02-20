Eric Swalwell Tweets Picture Of Himself Bypassing Trump Tower For Coffee, Twitter Makes Him Pay
Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell snapped a photo of himself Wednesday “walking to an alternative” to Trump Tower for the coffee he sought on a cold, snowy day in New York City.
Then he posted it to Twitter, and the snowstorm really erupted.
“It’s snowing in #NewYork,” Swalwell tweeted. “I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative.”
Predictably, Twitter users far and wide felt compelled to poke fun at the California congressman. Brooklyn writer and conservative activist Stephen Miller even managed to goad Swalwell into a response:
Asshole tourists who stop on the sidewalk to take selfies especially in the snow is why New Yorkers hate you.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2019
Actually a few of them asked for a selfie. What do you say to them?
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019
We’re just happy you’re safe after your tour of service sir.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2019
Plenty of others joined in the fun. (RELATED: Countless Triggered Twitter Randos ‘Literally Shaking’ Over Beto Loss)
There’s multiple places to get coffee every block in Manhattan, you tiresome chud
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 20, 2019
Please. It’s New York, there are coffee shops everywhere. You just wanted to post about Trump and be dramatic. Sad!
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 20, 2019
For your immense valor, we are awarding you The Medal of Honor.
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) February 20, 2019
Advice…
Take the high road and Tweet positive thoughts.
Avoid petty, negative comments.
— Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) February 20, 2019
Where will you possibly find coffee in New York City? pic.twitter.com/kcecq5dcSx
— Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) February 20, 2019
First world problem. So silly, showy and petty????
— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 20, 2019
Everyone in America right now????pic.twitter.com/c8Sxl0rDvl
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 20, 2019
Omg…the sacrafice. You’re so strong Eric. Keep up the fight.#Resist#IdiotWrappedInAMoron
— ????????America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) February 20, 2019
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) February 20, 2019
I love that this information somehow requires a selfie ????
Here’s me not drinking the President’s coffee: pic.twitter.com/hjNo6eYoYY
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 20, 2019