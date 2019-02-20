Fox Says Smollett Will Not Be Written Out Of Empire

20th Century Fox is continuing to stick by “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, despite Smollett allegedly staging a hate crime.

The network issued a statement Wednesday afternoon denying reports that Smollett’s scenes were being cut from the show.

“Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” Fox said.

The network has stood steadfastly behind Smollett ever since the actor and his reported sources alleged that he was attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump in what he claimed was a racist and homophonic hate crime. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Hoax ‘Hate Crimes’ In The Trump Era)

Smollett, who is gay, and his sources in a TMZ report alleged that his attackers yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him and told him, “This is MAGA country.” Chicago Police later arrested two Nigerian brothers in connection with the alleged incident and now believe that Smollett may have paid the two men to stage the attack.

Smollett reportedly auditioned for a play in New York City the day before, which featured a plot almost identical to the “hate crime” Smollett alleges occurred. Smollett has continued to stick by his original story of events, and has denied allegations of a hoax.

