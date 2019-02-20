Get Over 50% Off These Bluetooth Headphones

These Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are the perfect addition to your workout routine, or or office. These earbuds comes with adjustable ear tips and secure hooks, meaning they’re sure to fit everyone, and they’ll stay tight while you’re being active or talking on the phone. With just 5 minutes of charging, these headphones will give you 1 hour of playback, but with the 12-hour battery life means you won’t have to re-charge them all day.

Take home these Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones from The Neighborhood collection for just $89

The bluetooth capabilities means these headphones will stay out of sight and out of your way. However, with four color options to choose from, you can get the right look to match your style. And right now, these headphones that normally retail for $199.95 are 55% off. Get your pair on sale for just $89.99 here.

It’s rare to find a premium headphone brand like Beats on sale for under $100

