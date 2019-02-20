When Will Season 6 Of ‘Silicon Valley’ Come Out On HBO?

Don’t expect to see “Silicon Valley” back on HBO anytime soon.

As a massive fan of the show, I found myself re-watching some old episodes while doing some work over the weekend.

That’s when I realized that I hadn’t heard much of anything about the sixth season. Season five ended in May 2018, and it got me to wondering when we’d get new episodes.

My friends, you are not going to like what I found online. It doesn’t sound like the HBO hit show about the tech industry will be back anytime soon.

According to TVLine, production won’t even possibly start until summer of 2019 and the new season won’t get here until 2020.

DenOfGeek also reported that, at this point in time, we don’t even know how may episodes will be in the new season, which I suppose makes sense because not a single frame has been recorded yet.

This really isn’t good news. We already have to wait forever for “Westworld,” and now I’m finding out that my favorite comedy on HBO won’t be back anytime soon.

What a disaster all the way around. How does HBO always manage to make us wait such long times? Do they enjoy making us suffer? It really does seem that.

HBO just needs to get us our content, and they need to do it in a timely manner. I don’t want to wait years for new episodes of “Westworld” and “Silicon Valley.”

I’m pretty sure that practice is outlawed in the Geneva Convention.

