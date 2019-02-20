Jordy Nelson ‘Wasn’t Happy’ When The Packers Released Him

Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson wasn’t too pleased when the organization cut him loose.

Nelson was a star in Green Bay for several years, but was eventually released. He quickly signed with the Raiders to continue his NFL career, but he didn’t do it without a heavy heart for his old team. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)

Jordy Nelson said the following during a Monday interview on ESPN Milwaukee, according to WTMJ.com:

I wasn’t happy. (I was) disappointed. There’s a small chance you could play your whole career in one place with one coach and one quarterback and one offense…when there’s that opportunity, no one wants to move their family halfway across the country.

As somebody who hates the Packers, I did always appreciate Jordy Nelson. He just seems like a very genuine, good dude. Again, I despise everything Green Bay stands for, but Nelson was just kind of outside that box of hatred.

Now, he’s playing with the Raiders, who had an atrocious year in Jon Gruden’s return last season. Imagine leaving Aaron Rodgers for Derek Carr. I’m not sure there’s much of a worse downgrade that I can think of off the top of my head.

I hope Nelson has a lot of success this season with the Raiders. You always want to cheer for the good guys. If he doesn’t do well, at least he’ll still be smiling whenever he looks in the mirror knowing that he made more than $50 million in his career.

That’s a lot of cash.