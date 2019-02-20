Mueller Could Finish Next Week, And The ‘Resistance’ Isn’t Quite Sure How To Spin It

CNN’s report that special counsel Robert Mueller could wind up his investigation and deliver his much-anticipated report as early as next week has the anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ seemingly struggling to sustain a consistent narrative.

Some speculated that Mueller could have been pressured by recently-confirmed Attorney General William Barr to end the investigation prematurely.

If #Mueller says he’s done and was allowed to follow the evidence, then let’s see the report. America will welcome it. But if he’s been forced to stop investigating, there will be hell to pay. We’re not powerless anymore. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019

Wait, has Mueller completed his report or is Barr shutting it down? Asking for a country. https://t.co/nMFC3UyMjd — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 20, 2019

‼️BREAKING‼️ DOJ sources claim #MuellerReport to be given to Barr as early as next week & Barr to give summary to Congress shortly thereafter. ▪️Did Barr pressure Mueller to “end” his investigation?

▪️What will Barr reveal to Congress? https://t.co/3IyDy9n01d — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 20, 2019

Others, like Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, seemed to express concern that Barr could decline to make the entire report public. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Tweets Picture Of Himself Bypassing Trump Tower For Coffee, Twitter Makes Him Pay)

As a senior member of @HouseJudiciary I believe AG Barr must make the #MuellerReport public so all can learn how #Russia meddled in the 2016 election & whether that crime was aided & abetted by @realdonaldtrump or his campaign #TrumpRussia #Collusion https://t.co/SmTO4OnqfV — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 20, 2019

Only Mueller should decide when his investigation is complete. And when he’s done, the public should see his full report. Not a summary. Full stop. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2019

The full Mueller report needs to be made public. Period. Full stop. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 20, 2019

Some took the James Clapper approach, managing expectations by acknowledging that the report could be “anti-climactic,” but arguing that Trump should still be impeached nonetheless.

We don’t need a report from Mueller or more evidence to impeach him. He’s already committed thousands of impeachable offenses. It’s time to #ImpeachTrump. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 20, 2019

In fact, Mueller report or no Mueller report, it is absolutely evident that no American in our history has betrayed the country as egregiously or damagingly as Trump and that it is vital that we recognize this fact or the risks of further damage will be compounded. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 20, 2019

We cannot pin all our hopes on Mueller or expect the GOP to come to its senses. It is up to us to make change happen. Raise your voice. Contact leaders. Mobilize. Protest. RESIST.#muellerreport #trumprussia #mueller — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) February 20, 2019

Managing expectations: In light of Mueller’s report being finalized next week, a reminder that it will likely include only criminal charges to pursue or decline. As I explained here, Congress needs to find a way to get the bigger COUNTERINTELLIGENCE story https://t.co/23gmkqM57k — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 20, 2019

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko even questioned CNN’s credibility based on the fact that it hired a “GOP operative.”

Re: CNN report on Mueller, it makes me realize how much more of a credibility problem CNN gave itself yesterday. When you come out with news you bring on a GOP operative on the editorial side, don’t expect anyone to immediately buy what you sell as fact and not spin. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 20, 2019

Finally, there was everyone else:

I continue to have no idea what to make of any of this https://t.co/yGzFvl1WgI — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) February 20, 2019

