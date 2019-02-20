Nevada Deemed The Most Sinful State In America, Florida Comes In 2nd

Nevada has been deemed the most sinful state in America.

WalletHub conducted a fun study ranking the states based on "43 key indicators of immorality" that included "violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to share of the population with gambling disorders."

The top 10 are as follows:

Nevada Florida California Texas Tennessee Louisiana Georgia Illinois Michigan Arizona

Nevada taking the top spot shouldn’t surprise a single person on this planet. After all, Vegas didn’t get the nickname Sin City by accident, right?

I don't think many people head to Las Vegas in order to read the people and catch up any praying they might have missed out on in their lives.

They’re there to spend money, drink, gamble and maybe participate in some more nefarious activities.

However, I was a shade surprised to see SEC country so well represented in the top 10. The powerhouse football conference had five states in the top 10.

I must admit that I did not see that coming.

I thought people in the southern part of this country were supposed to be the nicest people on the planet. At least from my experience, they’ve all been great. I’ve literally never had a bad interaction with a person from the south that I knew at least a little bit.

California coming in the third slot also wasn’t too surprising to me. I’ve been there a few times. I’ve never once been impressed by what I saw, outside of a couple neighborhoods in San Diego.

That is one state that I would miss at all if it disappeared. That might sound harsh, but the Communist Republic of California isn’t exactly my cup of tea.