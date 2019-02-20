Pittsburgh Steelers Don’t Transition Tag Le’Veon Bell, He Can Now Sign Wherever He Wants

Le’Veon Bell is free to sign with any team in the NFL after the Steelers refused to transition tag him Wednesday.

There had been some talk about using the transition tag, but we can officially kill all speculation. Bell is free to go wherever he wants.

Well, there ends one of the most entertaining sagas of the past NFL season. Bell didn’t play a single snap for the Steelers in 2018 after Pittsburgh refused to give him a new deal.

People thought there was a solid chance he’d return at some point in the year, but that never happened. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

Now, we know for sure that he’ll never wear a Steelers jersey again.

 

What a wild journey for the Steelers over the past season. Two of their top three players are out the door.

Antonio Brown is done and now Bell officially is too. I’m not sure how many people would have bet on that happening at this time a year ago.

 

Now, we’ll sit and wait to find out where Bell will end up. The Jets seem like a likely option, but I have no doubt plenty of teams will be in play.

Hell, I wouldn’t exactly say “no” to the Lions taking a run at him. He might be the exact weapon Matthew Stafford needs to take the organization to the next level.

