Couple Gets Engaged At New Jersey Shooting Range

Jake Woodruff pulled off one of the most cringeworthy proposals imaginable.

Woodruff proposed to his girlfriend Kara Crampton at the Reloaderz NJ range. According to ABC7Chicago Wednesday, she was looking at a target that flipped to read, “Will you marry me?” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

When she turned around, Woodruff was waiting on his knee with a ring. You can watch a video of the event below.

I love guns, but man, this was painful to watch. If you’re going to involve guns in a marriage proposal, then you really need to crank things up to the next level.

Stage a home invasion, stage a bank robbery or maybe find a way to put the ring on the antlers of deer that you then let loose for her to shoot. There are limitless options. Doing it at the gun range the way Mr. Woodruff did it shouldn’t be one of them.

Besides, if you go the home invasion route, then you’ll really know whether or not she’s down to ride with you until the end.

I’m sure Mr. Woodruff is a cool guy, and I wish them the happiest marriage on the planet. All I’m saying is that this gets a score of 1/10 on the creativity scale.

Guns are awesome, but you have to incorporate them the right way. Turning around after seeing the target is too lame to put into words.

