Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Says Retirement Decision Could Come In A ‘Couple Of Weeks’

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement decision could come very soon.

There has been a ton of speculation about what the New England Patriots superstar tight end would do after the season, and it seems like he’s trending towards hanging it up. Now, it sounds like we will get a decision very soon. (RELATED: Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Has Sobering Message About The Physical Tolls Of Football)

“He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought… I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks,” Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said during a Tuesday ESPN appearance, according to Field Yates.

Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on NFL LIVE on his future in the NFL: “He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought… I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2019

If you’re a betting man (I’m sure most of you are), you really should bet on Gronk hanging it up. He has never been secretive about how brutal the sport of football can be, and the massive physical toll it’s taken on him.

He has three Super Bowl rings and has made north of $50 million during his career.

It’s always important to know when to leave a party, and it seems like Gronk has been hinting for a long time that he’s ready for the music to stop playing.

When he’s healthy, he’s arguably the most dominant tight end in league history. However, he’s been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

Again, he’s got three rings and millions in the bank. How many more hits to the body does he truly want to take?

If he does retire in the coming weeks, then he’ll always be able to rest easy knowing he’s had a hall of fame career and was part of the most dominant dynasty in NFL history.

