Save 50% On Your Solution To Dirty, Foul-Smelling Sponges

Most conventional sponges are a cesspool of toxic bacteria and foul odors. That sponge you’ve been using for the last few months to clean the dishes is far from being hygienic. If you’re looking for an alternative sponge that doesn’t wear out or pick up odors, look no further than the Better Sponge: 6-Piece Variety Pack.

The Better Sponge: 6-Piece Variety Pack is now half off for a limited time

The magic of the Better Sponge lies in the small silicon fingers embedded in the surface. These microscopic fingers can scrub and clean even the hardest to reach places. Whether you’re looking to clean dishes or scrub around the house, these sponges work like a charm.

There are many ways for you to use the Better Sponge other than just cleaning. It’s an effective way of easily removing stubborn jar lids. The silicone fingers provide a strong grip for your hands. The Better Sponge also doubles as a heat-resistant oven mitt. Plus, you can even brush your pets to remove excess fur.

Don’t miss out on 50% off the Better Sponge: 6-Piece Variety Pack. It’s yours for the low price of $20.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.