Rep. Adam Schiff Deletes Sympathetic Tweet About Jussie Smollett

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff deleted a sympathetic tweet about “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. The deleted tweet appears to coincide with Chicago police officially labeling Smollett a suspect for allegedly filing a false police in his hoax hate crime, which happened on Wednesday evening.

“I met @JussieSmollett at the Pride Parade in Los Angeles, and I’ve seen the passion and moral clarity of his activism first hand. This week he was the victim of an horrific attack. We pray for your speedy recovery, Jussie, and reject this act of hatred and bigotry,” Schiff tweeted on Jan. 30.

Hey @AdamSchiff, Why did you just delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/vTIWK5xzjq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2019

The tweet is no longer visible on his Twitter account. Its deletion was first reported by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra.

Smollett alleged that two white men attacked him in the middle of the night as he was walking home from a Chicago-area “Subway” restaurant last month. He told police that the men poured a bleach-like substance on him and tied a noose-like rope around his neck while shouting racist and homophobic slurs. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett On MAGA Hats: ‘I Never Said That!’)

Smollett’s story has fallen apart in recent weeks. Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, two black Nigerian men, were arrested last week for the attack but were released without any charges being filed against them.

With Smollett now being accused of filing a false police report, he could face between 1-3 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also deleted a tweet about Smollett a couple days ago.

