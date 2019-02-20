More Than 3 Million People Watched Kentucky Beat Tennessee

Kentucky’s destruction of Tennessee Saturday night on ESPN got some very strong TV ratings.

According to a Wednesday report from TVByTheNumbers, just over 3 million people watched the 89–69 win for the Wildcats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:56am PST

The numbers for college basketball viewership just continue to impress. Duke’s victory over Virginia a couple weekends back got more than 3 million viewers, and now Kentucky has done the same.

It was the biggest game of the weekend. No. 5 versus No. 1 is always bound to generate eyeballs, but I don’t think anybody was expecting the blowout that we all got. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

You know things are going well in America when people are tuning in by the millions to watch an SEC conference basketball game.

That’s a really good sign, and it makes blue collar guys like myself very happy.

I think we’re also all hopeful these two teams meet again in the SEC tournament. You know Tennessee would just come out gunning after the humiliation they suffered the first time around.

Would they win? No idea, but I can promise you all that I’d be watching.

