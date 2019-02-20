‘Yellowstone’ Releases Great Interview With Cast Member Jefferson White

“Yellowstone” continued its trend of releasing great interviews with members of the cast late Tuesday night.

The outstanding western, which was my 2018 show of the year, released an interview with Jefferson White, who plays the troubled character of Jimmy on the Paramount Network production. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

For fans of the show, this is a must-watch video. Give it a look below.

#Yellowstone cast member @_JeffersonWhite talks about Jimmy’s transformation into a cowboy – and what it means to be a branded man on the Ranch. pic.twitter.com/sCiHz3Dirt — Yellowstone (@yellowstone_tv) February 20, 2019

The story arc of Jimmy is one of the low-key best parts of the show. He started out as a loser junkie likely bound for prison or an overdose.

Thanks to Rip’s oversight and his introduction to the Dutton family ranch, Jimmy is well on his way to becoming an actual cowboy.

That wasn’t something I thought we’d see after the constant butt-kicking he took in the first few episodes. By the end of the first season, he was a regular part of the branded man crew. By the season finale, he was playing cards, tossing back beers and being one of the guys.

Oh, yeah, he also helped hang someone, but I’m trying to focus on the positives.

View this post on Instagram New hat, new you. @_jeffersonwhite #TransformationTuesday A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Dec 18, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

Seriously, if you trust anything I say and enjoy good television, then you need to be watching “Yellowstone.”

You just have to do it. It’s got everything we love. It’s got Costner, cowboys doing cowboy things, good-looking women, action and it’s all about loyalty.

If that doesn’t get your heart going, then I don’t know what to tell you.

I can’t wait for season two to get here. It’s going to be epic.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter