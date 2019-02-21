Colin Cowherd Floats Theory That Russell Wilson Could Go To The Giants

Colin Cowherd floated a pretty incredible theory about Russell Wilson Wednesday.

The FS1 pundit claimed that he’s hearing whispers behind the scenes that Seahawks star quarterback could soon be headed to the New York Giants.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m saying when I hear these things, I come out on my show and tell you I hear these things … I’m just telling you, in the entertainment agent, this is something I heard yesterday,” Cowherd told his listeners on “The Herd.”

Could Russell Wilson replace Eli Manning in New York?@ColinCowherd is hearing things… pic.twitter.com/r8rZY0Qbqr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 20, 2019

If this actually happens, you can prepare for the NFL to burn to the ground. Russell Wilson teamed up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley would be an insanely dirty offense. It’s almost scary to think about how good they could be. (RELATED: Will The San Francisco 49ers Trade For Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr.?)

Defenses don’t want to play any of those guys individually. They damn sure don’t want to play them all together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:15pm PST

Who knows if something like this will actually happen, but everything this big generally starts with whispers.

Hell, athletes tell their agents to start leaking stuff all the time. If Cowherd has actually heard this from people in his circles, then at the very least I’d believe there’s something to it.

As a fan of Russell Wilson, I just want him to be wherever he can have the most success. The Giants could easily be the place for that to happen with the talent they already have on offense.

