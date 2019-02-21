The Conservative Bartender: AOC Cocktails

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — also known simply as AOC — has been busy since she left her bartending job.

The self-identified Democratic socialist from the Bronx has become a household name after winning a seat in the House of Representatives, and she has already put forward her most-touted legislative proposal: the Green New Deal. While the GND might include a wishlist of unrealistic mandates to fight climate change, the 29-year-old lawmaker is impressed with it.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez recently took to Twitter to suggest “cocktails for the revolution” in honor of her GND resolution. The former bartender offered up several different drink combinations in homage to progressive ideas.

Instead of drinking to 100 percent renewable energy, The Daily Caller News Foundation takes a stab at what life would be like for a conservative bartender.

