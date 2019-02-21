Liberals Go From Woke To Hoax

On the show today we talk about the hoax heard ’round the world — the wheels on the Jussie Smollett story have come completely off as the actor was formally charged with filing a false police report. CNN hosts were upset over the implications for leftists more so than the hoax itself, while MSNBC simply ignored the story completely.

Another cable news liberal made a prison rape crack against Roger Stone and the “PC police” didn’t seem to care; LGBT activists are now attacking one of their pioneers for acknowledging biology; and Al Gore comes down fully on the side of Virginia Gov. Ralph “Blackface” Northam because it’s what God wanted. Another unbelievable 24 hours you have to hear to believe.

Did Jussie stage the whole thing? Chicago police believe he did and charged him for filing a false report in his hate crime, “MAGA country” attack. The “Empire” star faces up to 3 years in prison, as well as public humiliation and the possible loss of his job. But on CNN, Don Lemon doesn’t think Smollett is to blame, he thinks the actor may have gotten bad advice. Lemon is also worried that conservatives, including the president, might be able to “eat Smollett’s lunch” now, which really isn’t the story at all. But when you’re more concerned about politics than you are with truth, your mind turns to stupid things like what happened on CNN the day prior.

For its part, MSNBC just ignored the story. If it can’t help the liberal cause it might as well have never happened.

Liberals have a thing for gay and prison rape jokes. If any of the things said recently by liberal cable news personalities were said by a conservative host, the liberal mob would be calling for that person’s head and demanding their sponsor pull ads from the show. Since these things are said by liberals about conservatives, in Wednesday’s case Roger Stone (again), no one will bat an eye. We have the audio of all of it.

Martina Navratilova is learning the hard way that no one will ever be woke enough for the liberal mob. The tennis champion and LGBT pioneer is now being booted from an LGBT activist group because she acknowledged the biological reality that biological men are, on average, stronger than biological women and she doesn’t think trans women should be competing with biological women in sports. The party of science was quick to denounce the citing of science.

Pope Al Goreus the IV of the Holy Church of Global Warming is offering absolution to the blackface-wearing liberal governor of Virginia because he’s moved further to the left on issues now. Turns out, according to Pope Goreus, “God intends it for good,” of Northam desperately scrambling to keep his job after his racist costumed past came to light. You can’t make this stuff up.

