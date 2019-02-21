Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson suffered an incredibly scary injury Wednesday night in a devastating 88-72 loss to North Carolina.

The freshman phenom sprained his knee when his shoe exploded on the court. He immediately went down, and was clearly in a ton of pain.

Coach K said after the game the knee was “stable,” but the Blue Devils don’t have a timetable for his return right now.

If you’re a Duke fan, that video is the scariest video on the planet. Zion is the most electrifying player in the game of college basketball, and now he’s been sidelined with no set date of a return.

That howling noise off in the distance is the sound of Duke fans panicking. I don’t blame them for freaking out either.

Zion can’t be replaced. Coach K and his guys have dominated pretty much all year. The freshman freak of nature gets hurt, and UNC blows them out. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

Again, it’s hard to put into words what a difference Zion not being on the court makes.

Even though I hate Duke, I really hope Williamson is ready to go for March Madness. We’ve waited all year to see just how far the Blue Devils can take this show, and it feels like we’d be robbed if he didn’t play.

