Elizabeth Warren Endorses Reparations For Slavery

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her support for slavery reparations for black Americans, according to a report from The New York Times on Thursday.

The 2020 presidential candidate became the rare politician to endorse the proposal, which is estimated to cost trillions of dollars. Warren endorsed the proposal, but did not explain how she would pay for it, or give any additional details. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Is Officially Launching 2020 Presidential Exploratory Committee)

“We have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities,” Warren told The Times. “I’m serious about taking an approach that would change policies and structures and make real investments in black communities.”

Earlier this month, one of Warren’s Democratic primary opponents, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, said she supports “some type of” reparations. The two senators’ recent statements signal a shift left on this issue for prospective Democratic contenders. Both Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama have both come out against the idea of slavery reparations.

Recent polling has shown Warren trailing other leading Democratic primary contenders, including Sanders and Harris.

Follow William Davis on Twitter