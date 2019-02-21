Judge Nap Says Smollett Could Face Multiple Charges After Arrest

Judge Andrew Napolitano argued Thursday that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett could face multiple charges after he was arrested Tuesday for planning and reporting a hate crime against himself.

Both Napolitano and Former Boston Police Superintendent Daniel Linskey suggested several additional crimes with which Smollett could potentially be charged as more and more evidence points to a setup completely orchestrated and paid for by the actor. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Arrested After Alleged ‘MAGA’ Hoax)

WATCH:

Napolitano began by pointing out the fact that police haven’t made public all the potential charges that could yet be filed.

“What they didn’t reveal — they haven’t presented all of their evidence — exactly what he is going to be charged with,” he explained. “But the fact that he defaced his own face, the alteration of evidence, another independent crime. If they really want to pile all of this on. This was an extraordinary, well-planned, plotted, deranged stunt.”

Linskey then suggested that the worst possible charges stem not from the potentially fraudulent attack but from the alleged event that precipitated everything: the threatening letter that now also appears to have been sent by Smollett to himself.

“The terrorist event that he caused — where he sends the white powder envelope through the mail and faked a hazmat scare — not only is that mail fraud and all kinds of issues with the U.S. Postal Service, but putting white powder in an envelope brings it to a level of a potential terrorist hoax event, which could lead to significant time if he is convicted,” Linskey explained.

Smollett already faces up to three years on a felony disorderly conduct charge for filing a false report with the police.

Follow Virginia on Twitter