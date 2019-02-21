Jussie Smollett Spotted Back On Set Of ‘Empire’ After Posting $100K Bail For Allegedly Staging Attack

Jussie Smollett was spotted back on the set of “Empire” on Thursday shortly after he appeared in court for his bail hearing, where it was set at $100,000 for allegedly staging his attack.

The 36-year-old actor posted the bail and soon after was spotted on the set of his Fox show in Chicago, per the Hollywood Reporter. It comes after the “Empire” star turned himself into authorities earlier in the day on one felony count of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. (RELATED: Chicago Police Say ‘Empire’ Actor Refuses To Turn Over Phone Records)

Sources told the outlet that the actor had added security with him for the shooting of “penultimate episode” of season five. Insiders shared that as the case has continued to unfold from an alleged hate crime to an alleged staged attack, the writers have several different options they are looking at to close out the series. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett On MAGA Hats: ‘I Never Said That’)

One of those options reportedly includes “keeping Smollett’s character, fan-favorite Jamal Lyon, in the script or writing the embattled actor out of the episode.”

It comes following his hearing where he told as part of his bail conditions he also must surrender his passport and undergo pre-trial monitoring. He is due back in court March 14 where he is expected to enter a plea. During the hearing, Fox News reported he also denied the allegation against him.

As previously reported, during a press conference this morning, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson did not hold back his thoughts about the actor who he claimed staged the attack to “promote his career.”

Johnson said Smollett first wrote a letter to the “Empire” studio that contained racial and homophobic slurs. When it didn’t get attention, he allegedly paid the two Osundario brothers $3,500 to stage the attack near his home on Jan. 29th.

“’Empire’’actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger to promote his career,” Johnson said. “I am left hanging my head and asking, ‘Why? Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?'”

“‘How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile?'” he added. “‘How can an individual who has been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims?'”