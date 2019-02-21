Kim Kardashian Appears To Weigh In On Khloé Kardashian’s Alleged Split From Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian appeared to all but confirm that her sister Khloé Kardashian was done with Tristan Thompson following another cheating allegation this week.

“Would you prefer she [Khloé] lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIOD!!!” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 21, 2019 at 1:07pm PST

It came in response to a tweet from someone who had called out the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star for stepping out and showing up to a fashion event amid reports that the Cleveland Cavalier player had allegedly cheated on her again, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods.

If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day ? pic.twitter.com/M9wGZRhIcB — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blogggg) February 21, 2019

The reports came out shortly before Khloé appeared to all but verify that the allegations that the two were over were true with a bunch of shouting emojis in response to the report from Hollywood Unlocked. Her pal Malika Haqq also commented and wrote in the comment section ‘STRONG FACTS.’

Since the reports, the Kardashian shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story. The messages read, “‘If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.'”

Another read, “‘The worst pain is gettin [sic] hurt by a person you explained your hurt to.'”

As previously reported, this all comes 10 months after the reality star gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson. Days before the reality star was to give birth to their child, reports surfaced that the basketball star had cheated on her while she was pregnant.