LeBron ‘King’ James’ Castle Has A Wall You Won’t Believe

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, but that hasn’t stopped James from building a wall of his own.

LeBron has called Trump a “bum,” and has accused the president of using sports to “divide” Americans. So reporters from The Daily Caller took a trip to Los Angeles, California to take a look at the walls that guard the King’s castle.

