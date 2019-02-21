Mark Consuelos Opens Up About His Pre-Marriage Breakup

Mark Consuelos revealed that Kelly Ripa reconciled their relationship the day before they got married.

Consuelos first opened up about the breakup during his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday. A fan asked about the split and Consuelos recounted the story of how they decided to get eloped.

The superstar couple first starting dating while they were filming “All My Children.” Consuelos claims they were together in real life before they were together on the show.

In the interview with Andy Cohen, Consuelos talks about how Ripa gave him the silent treatment and pulled the greatest move of all time during an appearance on “Live With Regis And Kathie Lee.” She pretended he didn’t exist. Following the appearance he went to Central Park with her and they talked it out. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s Workout Routine Sounds Intense)

The next day they eloped in Vegas.

This isn’t the first time these two have opened up about their marriage secrets. Ripa talked about the pre-marriage breakup on her podcast this past summer.

I am in love with Kelly Ripa so I understand why Mark Consuelos couldn’t give her up. If I were him I never would have let the relationship end in the first place.