Melania Dazzles In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Event For National African American History Month

Melania Trump truly dazzled Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful sleeveless black dress for a reception at the White House.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the sheath number that went down just past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in recognizing and celebrating National African American History Month. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

A short time later, FLOTUS shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram from the evening in the gorgeous outfit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She captioned her post,”Wonderful evening at @WhiteHouse celebrating #AfricanAmericanHistoryMonth!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 21, 2019 at 5:57pm PST

