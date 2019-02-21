Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened

Miley Cyrus says she’s not sure she would have married Liam Hemsworth if their house didn’t burn down.

Following Miley and Liam’s wedding in December, Cyrus published a personal essay detailing the reasons her relationship has progressed in her March cover issue of Vanity Fair. She attributes the growth, at least partially, to their house burning down in the Woolsey fire back in November.

“Liam and I have also found a new bond underneath all that rubble. Going through a natural disaster, the grief you experience is really unlike any other loss,”Cyrus wrote in Vanity Fair. “What Liam and I went through together changed us. I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shares Never-Before-Seen Shots From Her Wedding To Liam Hemsworth)

This is a bold statement to make from Cyrus. So many people have been anticipating this relationship move for a long time. They originally met on set of “The Last Song” in 2009, but didn’t make their relationship official until March of 2010.

Cyrus and Hemsworth undoubtedly have one of the greatest Hollywood love stories. It’s weird to see her say that they might not have ever gotten married if the fire hadn’t happened. I understand the point she is making that it brought them closer together and grew their relationship. However, I personally would like to believe they would have gotten to that point eventually.