Miley Cyrus On Trump Presidency And Why She Didn’t Move After He Won Despite Vowing To Do So

Miley Cyrus opened up about President Donald Trump’s presidency and explained why she didn’t move away after he won, despite vowing to do so.

The 26-year-old singer and recently-married performer reminisced in her Thursday Vanity Fair piece about how, in 2013, after her infamous twerk MTV Video Music Awards performance, Trump called her the next day to congratulate her and said he “loved it.” And how now “he’s our president.” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:16pm PST

“And now he’s our president,” Cyrus shared. “You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean.”

“Because we really thought: Maybe people will listen. Maybe people actually realize how detrimental this will be to our fucking country if this happens,” she added. “Obviously they didn’t.”

Cyrus continued,”But for me to move away—what the fuck is that going to change? As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under a completely racist, sexist, hateful asshole? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 9, 2019 at 8:40am PST

At one point in the piece, she talked about how at this time she sees very little difference between pop culture and politics.

“I love when pop culture and politics meet,” the “Wrecking Ball” star explained. “I think they’re not always married completely happily. They challenge each other. But I think especially in this time, pop culture and politics are the same fucking thing. ”

“Especially with the president that we have right now,” she added. “We’ve made a celebrity our fucking president. People listen to what celebrities have to say more than activists half the time. So, by having that platform, what the fuck are you going to say?”