Rutgers Will Expand Alcohol Sales During Football Games

Rutgers will start selling a lot more booze during home football games.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Scarlet Knights with expand beer and wine sales to the general seating areas in Highpoint.com stadium. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Rutgers will expand beer & wine sales to general seating areas for home football games at Highpoint. com Stadium this fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 20, 2019

Let’s all be real on this subject. This is without a doubt the greatest thing the Rutgers football team could have ever done.

They’re a joke of a program. The Scarlet Knights are pretty much a bye week on the calendar for any team with a pulse.

I don’t care if that sounds harsh. I’m 100 percent correct and all of you know it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Dec 13, 2018 at 6:49am PST

If you’re going to watch a bad football team, you might as well be drunk while doing it. Selling beer throughout the entire stadium is a genius idea.

It should actually be constitutionally mandated in all stadiums in America. The lack of alcohol sales at college sporting events is truly a national disgrace.

True story, I went to a football game between Maryland and Wisconsin shortly after the Terrapins starting selling alcohol throughout the stadium.

We showed up and showed out in order to teach the weak people who live on the East Coast how to drink. It was a blast, even if we might have pissed off everybody in our section. It was raining, cold and the weather was all-around miserable. Yet, those ice cold beers kept our spirits high.

It’s a foolproof strategy. Props to Rutgers on making this golden decision. Now, they just need to figure out a way to actually win games.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter