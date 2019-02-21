Watch Chris Pratt In Billy The Kid Movie ‘The Kid’ Trailer

Chris Pratt’s new movie “The Kid” looks awesome, and the first trailer was released Thursday.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “The story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid’s encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett.”

Pratt is joined in the cast by Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio and Adam Baldwin. Judging from the trailer, there are going to be a lot of dead bodies by the time the credits roll. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Gets Engaged To Katherine Schwarzenegger)

Give it a watch below. It looks absolutely awesome.

Billy the Kid is one of the biggest villains in American history. He is a legendary outlaw, and this movie looks likes it’s going to do him justice.

Anything that’s western, has Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke and is about Billy the Kid is bound to be good. I’m pretty sure that’s the law.

You can catch “The Kid” in theaters March 8. Something tells me that fans are going to like what they find.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter