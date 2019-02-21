These Heavy Discounted LEGO Sets Make The Perfect Gifts For Your Young Ones

Lego sets can be tough to find on sale, so now is the time to stock up on future holiday gifts. Walmart has taken huge rollbacks on 24 different sets, so you can find one that your little Lego enthusiast is sure to enjoy. For example, the LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House set drops in price from $29.99 to only $18.99. Or check out this LEGO Super Heroes Battle of Atlantis set, which is reduced from $19.99 to $12.99.

Get this Lego Friends set for $11 off

We even found larger sets for older kids as well!

All of these sets ship free when you spend $35 or more, and many are available for free pickup. Don’t hesitate to buy more than one – take advantage of these rollbacks while they last!

Lego Super Heroes sets are now on clearance

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.