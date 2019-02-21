Afternoon Mirror: Tomi Lahren Tells Bernie Backers To ‘Put Down The Weed’

Quote of the Day:

“Trump is a vindictive moron.”

— Jamie Schler, Washington Post food writer. She was reacting to a BBC story about Trump recouping “wasted” Cali high-speed rail funds.

Something petty about Jussie Smollett

“You need to stop tiptoeing around this issue … what kind of stupid name is ‘Jussie’ anyway?” — Kurt Schlichter, senior columnist, Townhall.

Montel Williams is SO Smart: He says he had inkling Jussie was a phony all along

“I have suspected #JussieSmollett faked this from the beginning. If he did, he should be punished. Whether he’s guilty or not the resulting division is a huge win for Russia/Iran.” — Montel Williams, ex-daytime talk show host, weed aficionado, promotes payday loans.

A reporter crowdsources a story on getting the ax

“Hi. Have you been laid off by a media company in a way you found particularly insidious? I would like to talk to you. DM’s open, and my email is mekosoff at protonmail dot com.” — Maya Kosoff, formerly briefly with the new Gawker and Vanity Fair.

NYT‘s Maggie Haberman is never leaving Twitter

“Either Trump knows about stories and pretends he doesn’t, or his staff isn’t telling him about them,’which is a little stunning to think about but which is possible.” — Maggie Haberman, NYT White House reporter.

Will Brian Stelter cover CNN’s messy new hire on his show?

“I have great respect for @brianstelter‬⁩ and so hope and expect he will aggressively question a CNN executive this weekend on @ReliableSources about the Sarah Isgur hiring as he has done with other controversies such as with Jill Abramson.” — Brian Fallon, former national flack to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Could Lara Logan wind up at Fox News?

“Lara Logan going after @mcalderone @brianstelter @joehagansays right now on Hannity. She praised the work of @SharylAttkisson and @SaraCarterDC @seanhannity ended the interview saying he hopes Fox News finds a place for her at the network.” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag. (RELATED: Lara Logan Slams Liberal Media)

Sources can be dumb

“Lol just got off a 30 min call with a source. He knew I was a journalist and consented to me recording the interview and at the end he goes, ‘wait you’re not gonna quote me on any of that, are you?'” — Britni de la Cretaz, freelancer, NYT, The Atlantic, Bleacher Report.

Tomi Lahren dings Bernie supporters, calls them ‘well-meaning morons’

“Know the problem with making everything “free?” It’s not FREE. It’s not FREE if your tax-paying neighbor has to pay for it! The well-meaning morons who support Bernie can’t wrap their minds around it. Well, put down the weed and pay attention.” — Tomi Lahren, Fox News. Also: Lahren likes butt warmers.

WTF: Reporter wants you to ‘crush’ the ‘GOP/media’

“I don’t have any time for bed wetting on the left about “going too far” on policy. No matter what we do or say the gop/media narrative is always going to be that Dems are too left. These are people who pretend that Obama/Clinton are socialists. Ignore them and crush them.” — Oliver Willis, senior reporter, ShareBlue, who brags about getting two mentions from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Congrats Willis! In other Willis news… he recently contemplated writing a completely fake book on President Trump. Great idea.

