UC Berkeley Student Gets Punched In The Face At Turning Point USA Event

A University of California at Berkeley student was punched in the face by another person while at a recruiting event for Turning Point USA Tuesday.

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

A man wearing a black shirt and pants walked up to UC Berkeley student Hayden Williams and yelled some obscenities at the TPUSA student before throwing a punch at his face. The man then walked away and said “fucking cunt.”

UC Berkeley TPUSA Vice President Mina Castro said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over the phone that she arrived at the scene after the altercation and found Williams “injured” and the organization’s signs “torn apart.”

“I called the police because we needed to file this up,” Castro said.

Castro added the man was a fellow student and likely assaulted Williams because he had a Make America Great Again (MAGA) sign.

Several people were happy Williams got punched. (RELATED: Florida Student Who Allegedly Threw Chocolate Milk On Students At College Republicans Event Charged With Battery)

“OH MY GOD THE MAGA PEOPLE ON UC BERKELEY CAMPUS YESTERDAY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY SOMEONE THIS MAKES ME FEEL EMOTIONALLY SO MUCH BETTER,” Yuvi Panda, who works for Berkeley Institute for Data Science, wrote Wednesday. “Thank you, random stranger for not letting it go unchallenged. Hope you aren’t in too much trouble. Fuck you, Turning Point USA.”

OH MY GOD THE MAGA PEOPLE ON UC BERKELEY CAMPUS YESTERDAY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY SOMEONE THIS MAKES ME FEEL EMOTIONALLY SO MUCH BETTER. Thank you, random stranger for not letting it go unchallenged. Hope you aren’t in too much trouble. Fuck you, Turning Point USA. — Yuvi Panda (@yuvipanda) February 20, 2019

“WHAT Is sproul here’s name!!!” Twitter user gisselle wrote. “Who socked the ugly maga guy!!! i would like to give him a gift.”

WHAT IS sproul hero’s name!!! WHO socked the ugly maga guy!!!! i would like to send him a gift — gisselle (@LaTierraMadre) February 21, 2019

“There was some MAGA guy tabling on campus today and someone punched him in the face LMFAO,” user going by the moniker i am tall tweeted.

there was some MAGA guy tabling on campus today and someone punched him in the face LMFAO — i am tall (@judyleajackson) February 19, 2019

The confrontation started when “one of the two men slapped the phone out of the victim’s hand,” according to an email screenshot from Berkeley Antifa on Twitter.

UC Berkeley was once the birthplace of the free speech movement in the 1960s. But in recent years, the campus has been hostile toward conservative ideas and thinkers. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s speech was cancelled due to “security concerns” in 2017. Antifa also disrupted a pro-Donald Trump rally in April 2017.

Williams and the UCPD did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

