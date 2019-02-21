Warren, Harris, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Klobuchar Team Up To Talk About Women And The Presidency

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii teamed up with international magazine Marie Claire for an exclusive, at-length discussion about women and the 2020 presidential election.

All five women are in the running to be the next president of the United States.

The piece, titled “One of These Women Could Be Our Next President,” includes exclusive interviews, individual and group shots of all five candidates and a video summarizing the whole thing. (Elizabeth Warren Has Been Caught Calling Herself ‘American Indian’ Again)

When people say they want to talk about women’s issues, my response is always, “I’m so glad you want to talk about the economy!” With a historic number of Democratic women running for president, I hope all women know the sky’s the limit. @marieclaire pic.twitter.com/VBHIUx3imf — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 21, 2019

“Marie Claire went to the Capitol to capture the historic moment by interviewing and photographing the female politicians vying to be leader of the free world,” the article reads. “(We arrived right after the government shutdown ended—they had plenty to say about that.)”

The piece continues by listing the candidates’ responses to what questions they have been asked that a man running for the same position would likely not be asked:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is tired of the doubters who wonder whether a woman could win. “I’ve never heard anyone ask, ‘Can a man win?’” she says.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), an Iraq War veteran, gets: “Are you tough enough? Can you handle the heat?” Please.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is asked how she manages to campaign and parent at the same time. “I have one daughter, and I’ve been asked that about a hundred times,” she says. “All parents balance things, but dads don’t always get asked that.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is grilled, too, about how she balances family and work. “The truth is,” she says, “women have been working since the beginning of time, and we do it well. We can balance our family needs and the work we need to do.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) says she likes to turn the tables when people only ask her about so-called women’s issues: “My response is usually ‘I am so glad you would like to talk about women’s issues, so let’s talk about the economy.’” (RELATED: Kamala Harris’s Dad Says Her Grandmothers Are ‘Turning In Their Grave’ Over Jamaican Heritage Pot Joke)

Harris even gives a shout-out to her Lift Act when asked what her No. 1 issue is: “One of my signature initiatives is the Lift Act, which would give families making less than $100,000 a year a $6,000 tax credit that they can receive at up to $500 a month, because in America today, the majority of families are a $400 emergency away from complete catastrophe…”

Texas Democratic activist Marianne Williamson, who was not included in the Marie Claire piece, is another woman running in 2020, making the total number of female candidates a historic number of six.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who is also in the running for 2020, said that if he wins the nomination, he will likely choose a woman to join his ticket: “Should I become it, you know I’ll be looking to women first.”