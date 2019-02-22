Charles Barkley Says Zion Should Keep Playing For Duke

NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley became the latest figure to sound off on Duke superstar Zion Williamson’s future.

The projected number one pick in June’s NBA Draft sustained a sprained knee Wednesday during Duke’s blowout loss to North Carolina. Since the injury, some have suggested that sitting out the season would be in Zion’s best interest. Not surprisingly, “Sir Charles,” had a different take and per usual, it was extremely profound. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Jokes About Jussie Smollett Allegedly Faking A Hate Crime)

“That’s what we do, we play basketball.” Charles Barkley weighs in on Zion Williamson’s situation at Duke. pic.twitter.com/7foEecc6la — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 22, 2019



After defending Nike, Barkley delved into why Zion should continue to play out the season for Duke. (RELATED: Nike Stocks Fall After Zion Williamson’s Shoe Malfunction And Subsequent Injury)

“When did we get to the point where all people care about is money?” Barkley asked.

Barkley pointed out that legendary players such as himself, his colleague Shaquille O’Neal, and former San Antonio Spurs superstar Tim Duncan, all played multiple years in college. He ripped “clowns” on television that have been encouraging Zion to shut it down for the rest of the season.

“That’s what we do, we play basketball,” Barkley continued. “I get so mad when people act like money is the only thing that matters in the world.”

Barkley is 100% right. While I understand why some in Zion’s inner circle might want him to proceed with caution, playing basketball is what he does. Injuries are part of the game and can happen anytime.

You can’t live your life in bubble wrap. Zion should (and will) play and will never live to regret it.

