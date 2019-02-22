These Are The Daily Caller’s Favorite Liberals

Contrary to popular belief, we here at The Daily Caller love liberals.

There are many liberals in the United States that we cover, and we love all of them. However, these liberals’ antics and acts give us amazing content to work with and give to you — the people. (VOTE: Which Is The Best President-Celebrity Duo Of All Time?)

So, if your friends ask you: “Who are the Daily Callers favorite liberals?” you can show them this article. These liberals have the best sets of minds and the most hardening of resolve.

In no particular order, here is the definitive list of our favorite liberals. We love them all. (VOTE: Which Politician Do You Think Drinks The Most Beer?)

We write about many liberals at this site, but these are our favorites. (RELATED: VOTE: Who Is The Hottest Liberal?)

If you disagree with our careful selections, feel free to argue for your favorite lib in the comments.