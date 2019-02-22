Danny Amendola Vacations With Olivia Culpo

Danny Amendola is back to spending some time with Olivia Culpo.

The Miami Dolphins receiver posted photos of the two of them together in Mexico on his Instagram story, according to a Boston.com report Wednesday.

The timeline matches up because there were several bikini snaps posted to Culpo's Instagram at the same time. However, Amendola didn't appear in any of them. You can see them here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 17, 2019 at 11:37am PST

Amendola and Culpo have truly been one of the most on-and-off again relationships in the NFL over the past few years.

Ever since his days with the Patriots, it seems like they're together one minute and over the next. There's very little consistency or predictability. The last they split up came right after Amendola was spotted on a beach with a different woman.

However, judging from this new report, it seems like they've reconciled the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 19, 2019 at 1:42pm PST

If Amendola is back with Culpo, then good for him. I’m not sure it could get much better for the Dolphins receiver.

Now, he should just try not to get spotted with other women. I know that seems like obvious advice, but apparently, it’s not.

