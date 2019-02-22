Celebrating George Washington’s Birthday

President George Washington was born Feb. 22, 1732.

Widely believed to be one of the greatest Americans to ever live, Washington was born 287 years ago Friday. Washington was one of the nation’s founding fathers, and served as a general in the Revolutionary War. Washington was the commander in chief of the Continental Army, and then served as a senior officer in the U.S. Army. (RELATED: VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite President?)

George Washington would be 287 years old today. They’re celebrating his birthday at Mount Vernon. pic.twitter.com/QoJLUrxrjP — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 18, 2019



After the war, Washington again answered the call to service. Following the enactment of the U.S. Constitution, Washington served as the nation’s first president from 1789-1797. Washington stepped down after two terms in office, setting a special precedent that was eventually enshrined into the Constitution roughly 160 years later with the 22nd Amendment.

Washington passed away two years after ceding the presidency, at the age of 67. Today, he is buried next to his wife (and the original first lady) Martha at Mount Vernon.

Washington is frequently listed as one of the greatest presidents of all-time by historians, with some having him at the very top. His legacy and the values he fought for still serve the nation to this day.

Happy birthday, Mr. President!

