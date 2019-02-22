Highlights Of The National Emergency Protest

Protesters of President Donald Trump gathered in Lafayette Park outside the White House on Monday protesting his declared National Emergency at the border.

When asked who the new refugees should vote for, one male protester responded “whoever can beat Trump.”

A female protester from Code Pink holding a sign that said “From Palestine To Mexico, All The Walls Have Got To Go” told DCNF reporters that “our support for Israel’s occupation is a real emergency.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

