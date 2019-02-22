Watch Lil Pump’s Arrest Video At Miami Airport

Video from Lil Pump’s December arrest has been released, and it’s not overly flattering for the police officers involved.

The star rapper was taken into custody at the Miami airport back in December after the police believed he had drugs in his bag, according to TMZ. The footage released by TMZ shows police officers engaged in a shouting match with Pump, and one officer shouts "It's your bag now" when he informs the cops it's not his bag.

According to the same report, the police eventually cleared him of having drugs, but he was still arrested for disorderly conduct. You can watch the video below.

Not a great look for the second officer who just comes in shouting. The first guy was pretty reasonable and professional, which is what is to be expected. They’re in an airport terminal.

It's not Baghdad. Yet, that one dude just comes in firing heat, yelling and just declaring it's Lil Pump's bag now!

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure just loudly declaring stuff doesn’t make it true. That cop is essentially the Miami PD version of Michael Scott’s bankruptcy claim.

I’m probably the biggest supporter of police on the planet, but there was no need for that yelling match. Absolutely absurd.

I know being in law enforcement isn’t always the easiest thing on the planet. It’s a tough job, but losing your temper on a scrawny rapper at the airport, who is later cleared of the accusation, isn’t a great look.

