Watch Mel Gibson And Vince Vaughn In The Trailer For ‘Dragged Across Concrete’

A trailer for Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn’s new movie “Dragged Across Concrete” was recently released, and it’s pretty impressive.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB: “Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their just due.”

If that doesn’t sound like a good plot to you, then you clearly don’t understand what makes an entertaining movie. Take a look at the trailer below. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Elton John Movie ‘Rocketman’)

This also isn’t the first time that Gibson and Vaughn have worked together. They teamed up for “Hacksaw Ridge,” and that was a pretty entertaining film.

Something tells me that the two of them combining forces again might turn out pretty well.

Sure, the last time Vaughn was in an entertainment piece involving crime, “True Detective,” it didn’t go great. Was it terrible? No, but it wasn’t nearly as great as the first season. Maybe, this time it’ll go better.

There is no scheduled release date yet for “Dragged Across Concrete,” but the trailer says it’s coming soon.

