Former Warriors Coach Don Nelson Reveals He Sometimes Smokes Pot

Former NBA coach Don Nelson spends his free time smoking pot.

When asked about his retired life in Hawaii, Nelson responded, “Yeah, I’ve been smoking some pot.”

Don Nelson asked what he’s been doing after basketball: “I’ve been smoking some pot.” pic.twitter.com/67cncPYzsh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2019

Nelson confirmed he sometimes smokes pot during a press conference with former Golden State Warriors players Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson. The reaction from the crowd and his former players was priceless. Nelson followed up by clarifying he never smoked when coaching. (RELATED: Warriors Star Steph Curry Suffers Humiliating Fall During Dunk Attempt)

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Nelson revealed he also grows his own weed. Nelson said he started using pot about four years ago to help ease with the pain from injuries he obtained during his time as a player. He grows about 10 plants for his personal use.

Nelson added, “I’ve got a medical card … It helps me deal with the pain without pain pills, and helps with that stress.”

When I go into retirement, I want my life to be as good as Don Nelson’s. He’s doing anything he wants to do whenever he wants to do it. What a life.