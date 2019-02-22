Ocasio-Cortez And Omar Defend Tlaib’s ‘Impeach The Motherf****r’ Comment

Freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar defended colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib for saying she would help Democrats “impeach the motherf****r,” on Showtime’s late night talk show Desus & Mero, Thursday night.

Tlaib made the remarks about President Donald Trump at a rally last month held by MoveOn, the progressive public policy group, near Capitol Hill, hours after being sworn into Congress

We got congresspeople out here calling the president a mother fucker pic.twitter.com/GCXSPQbPb8 — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 4, 2019

“Rashida got into a little bit of trouble for saying a boo-boo word,” Ocasio-Cortez began. “I hit up Rashida, I sent her a text, and I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, I mean who cares.’ And she was like ‘Yeah, I’m from Detroit, back there that’s just what we call, ‘That guy.'”

“No it’s honestly — that’s saying, ‘That guy,'” Tlaib added. (RELATED: Tlaib Calls For A Boycott Of Israel — But Her Campaign Website Is Built With An Israeli Web Designer)

“The double standard in that is that, that guy, never gets in trouble for all of the boo-boo words he uses,” Omar stated.

“Well I think it’s one of those things where it’s like keeping it real with people is like this frowned upon thing and so we’re just doing it anyway because it’s too much work, it’s too much work to not do that,” Ocasio-Cortez answered when one of the hosts asked about double standards in Congress.

Omar added, “I think we have a beef with almost anyone here because there’s a lack of courage. It seems like we’re all radical because we deeply care about the people that we represent and we want to throw down for them.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Takes Oath Of Office Using Thomas Jefferson’s Quran)

In the days after Tlaib’s comment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi excused her vulgar language and pointed the finger back at the president.

Trump addressed her comment while taking questions from reporters around the time.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” he said. “This is a person that I don’t know. I assume she’s new. I think she dishonored herself and I think she’s dishonored her family. Using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a disgrace and a dishonor to her and to her family.”

