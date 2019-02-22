PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Beat Northwestern Saturday Night

The Wisconsin Badgers will smack Northwestern when the two teams meet Saturday.

Right now, my Badgers are 18-8 and coming over a rough and brutal win over Illinois. We should have murdered them, but they kept it way too close. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Illinois 64-58, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

That won’t happen Saturday. Tonight, we’re coming to dismantle the Wildcats. It’s not even going to be close. Greg Gard, Ethan Happ, Brad Davison and the rest of the crew is going to tear up the court as we win our 19th game of the season.

I know that I’ve been critical of my guys at times this season, and that I haven’t always been happy. We lost back-to-back games to Michigan and Michigan State over the course of the past couple weeks. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

Naturally, that didn’t sit too well with me. As a Wisconsin man, I expect to win every single time we take the court.

That’s exactly what we’re going to do tonight. Two teams will step onto the court, and the Badgers will walk off with a win.

Welcome to college basketball in late February, my friends. This is when Wisconsin shines. I know that plenty of people have doubted us, and some of our eight losses shouldn’t have ever happened. Props to me for being willing to admit that.

The good news is that we’re at the tail end of the regular season before the conference tournaments and March Madness get underway. It’s going to be a hell of a ride, and the next step in that journey is tonight when we destroy Northwestern.

Welcome aboard. I hope you all enjoy the journey as much as I do.

