Writing A Check For A Conspiracy And The Craziest College Courses

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we get into the insanity presented to the public by the Chicago police in the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case, including the idea that he cut a check to pay for his own assault. We also have audio of a Bernie Sanders supporter who somehow managed to graduate college with $226,000 in student loan debt and isn’t a medical doctor. That story dovetails nicely into our Friday interview with Young America’s Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown about their new report highlighting the most insane college courses offered at major universities across the country. It’s as nuts as it sounds.

Who writes a check for a crime? The answer, according to Chicago police, is Jussie Smollett. Police say he paid his fake assailants $3,500 by check, leaving a nice paper trail for authorities to trace back to him. This is but one of the many stupid, unbelievable bits of information released Thursday by police. We dissect it all.

How does one person amass more than a quarter million dollars in student loan debt? The person who claims she did is a Bernie Sanders supporter because they don’t want to have to pay it back, which means we’ll all have to if pretty much any of the Democrats win the White House in 2020. We have the audio.

Colleges have always offered odd classes, but now they’re getting downright crazy. In its new report, the Young America’s Foundation went through all the course catalogs to find the most insane, most left-wing courses available and the results are both hilarious and frightening.

