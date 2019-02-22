Watch The Preview For The Season Three Finale Of ‘True Detective’

The third season of “True Detective” only has one episode left, and it looks outstanding.

We’ve head a hell of a third season. It’s been outstanding, and I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as I have.

It will all come to an end Sunday night. The journey led by Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff will come to a conclusion as we find out who is responsible for the death of one Purcell kid and the disappearance of another. (RELATED: ‘True Detective‘ Returns With Outstanding Season Three Premiere)

There’s even a chance we might see Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the finale.

Judging from the preview for the eighth and final episode of the third run, it’s going to be pure chaos. You’re kidding yourself if you’re not expecting some kind of wild twist. Give it a watch below.

Do I know what will happen? Not a clue. Props to me for being honest when I don’t know what to expect.

I do think there is a very good chance it will tie back to the first season and the pedophile ring. Mark it down and book. If I’m making one bold prediction, it’s that. Do I think McConaughey and Harrelson will make an appearance?

Only time will tell, but I’m not betting against it.

