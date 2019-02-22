Steele: Trump ‘Probably’ Unhappy That Law Enforcement Stopped Attack On Prominent Democrats

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele claimed Friday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was ‘probably’ upset that law enforcement prevented a terror attack against prominent Democrats.

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stockpiling guns and ammunition with the alleged intention of carrying out a large-scale terror attack to “establish a white homeland.”

“I was going to say, I guess I kind of, at this point, have reached — my glass is no longer half-full, it’s just overflowing with all of the crazy that comes out of Trump,” Steele stated. “On this one, why would we be surprised that a self-proclaimed nationalist would not speak out against a self-proclaimed white nationalist?”

He continued, “Why are we acting like this is a space Donald Trump is going to go in on behalf of the American ideal? No, he’s not. These are his people, all right. And he’s not going to thank law enforcement because he’s probably not happy about what law enforcement did.”

“Is that where we are?” Nicolle Wallace added. (RELATED: World’s Dumbest Terrorist Lays Out Entire Plan To FBI On Surveillance Video)

“That’s where we are. I call the space where we are what we are. I’m not going to try to dress it up and be all pie in the sky and hopeful that oh, the next incident, Donald Trump will actually get it right, that will he have matured in his presidency enough to act like a president,” the former RNC chair responded.

“That’s a brave thing to say. Let me just draw you out on that,” Wallace concluded.

Christopher Paul Hasson allegedly planned on targeting Joe Scarborough, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump was asked about the attack by reporters on Friday and denied any responsibility for the alleged planned attack.

