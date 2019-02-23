Today Is Aziz’s Ansari’s 36th Birthday

Aziz Ansari was born Feb. 23, 1983.

The comedian and actor celebrates his 36th birthday on Saturday. The Columbia, South Carolina native is best known for his performance as Tom Haverford on the NBC television series “Parks and Recreation,” as well as his role as the star of the award-winning Netflix series, “Master Of None.”

In addition to his career as an actor and a standout comedian, those professions aren’t the only thing Ansari has going for him. A graduate of New York University, Ansari also is considered to be somewhat of a budding author. (RELATED: Actor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Might Still Have A Bright Future)

Ansari had his first book published in 2015, a “modern romance” novel titled “Modern Romance: An Investigation.”

As his Netflix series glibly says, Ansari is a “jack of all trades, but a master of none.”

