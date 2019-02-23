‘Pro-Life’ Sen. Bob Casey Rips Trump’s Planned Parenthood Move

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey ripped President Donald Trump’s move to redirect Title IX funding from abortion centers such as Planned Parenthood to other women’s health centers on Friday.

Casey referred to the administration’s decision as an “outrageous assault on women’s health.” Casey’s opposition is notable, as the long-time Pennsylvania senator is one of just a few Democrats left in Congress to consider himself pro-life. (RELATED: Senator Bob Casey Jr. Wins Reelection Bid Over Rep. Lou Barletta)

This draft rule is an outrageous assault on women’s health. Seeking to defund Planned Parenthood will deny millions of women access to vital care, like contraception and cancer screenings. Should this draft rule be finalized, Congress should move to undo it. https://t.co/LfZbNA1T7Q — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 22, 2019



“This draft rule is an outrageous assault on women’s health. Seeking to defund Planned Parenthood will deny millions of women access to vital care, like contraception and cancer screenings,” Casey said. “Should this draft rule be finalized, Congress should move to undo it. ”

Casey’s father, Bob Casey Sr., was one of the most pro-life Democrats in the nation during his term as governor of Pennsylvania, and is the namesake for the famous 1992 “Planned Parenthood v. Casey” ruling, in which the Supreme Court narrowly voted to uphold their 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, where the court recognized a constitutional right to an abortion.

While Casey Jr. has remained nominally pro-life and repeatedly voted to ban late-term abortion, the senator has come under fire from pro-life groups over his continued support for federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Follow William Davis on Twitter